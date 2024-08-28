Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 13,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 48,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

