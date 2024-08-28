Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $18.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Paysafe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 42.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 31.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Paysafe by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 324,207 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

