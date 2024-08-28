Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 596.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Paysafe by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Paysafe by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Stock Down 0.5 %

PSFE stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

