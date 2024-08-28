PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Macquarie downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $139.87, but opened at $110.20. PDD shares last traded at $104.82, with a volume of 22,089,252 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.92.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

