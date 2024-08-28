Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 762,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $30.68.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

