Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

PEB opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,690. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

