Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.30.

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $175,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,497.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,452,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,302,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,892,000 after buying an additional 164,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $931.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

