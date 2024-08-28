Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $4.25

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $3.80 to $4.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,813 shares of company stock worth $187,715 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.