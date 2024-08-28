Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 6,808,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 15,899,925 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $4.84.

Specifically, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PTON. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

