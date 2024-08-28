Peoples Bank KS Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.