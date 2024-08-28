Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Shares Up 0.4%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.54. 95,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 279,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

Pernod Ricard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. This is a positive change from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

