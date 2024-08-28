Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.42

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and traded as low as $47.67. Pershing Square shares last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 10,204 shares trading hands.

Pershing Square Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

