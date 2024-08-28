PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PG&E traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 1912056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PG&E

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

