Phreesia (PHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Phreesia has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHR opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $62,768.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,227 shares of company stock valued at $369,466. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

