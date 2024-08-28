PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 8.96%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.