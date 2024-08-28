Pinstripes (PNST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinstripes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNST opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Pinstripes has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

