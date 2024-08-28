Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 42,553 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $369,785.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,247,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,223,121.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,089 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $199,027.18.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,622 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,976.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 616 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $5,353.04.

On Friday, August 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,318 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,833.42.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $870.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,917 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $501,561.22.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $254,905.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,541 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,598.50.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $220,710.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 644.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 182,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.