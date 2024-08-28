Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,023,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $10,970,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 295.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $269.89 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $280.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.01. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 44.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock worth $3,936,252. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

