PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stake Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $136.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Get Our Latest Report on PJT

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.