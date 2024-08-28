Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.99

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $81.99, with a volume of 3234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.07.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 169.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,317,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,985,000 after purchasing an additional 829,509 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 174.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 16.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

