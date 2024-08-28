Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 129,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Articles

