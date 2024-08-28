Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.