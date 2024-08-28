Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Trading Up 6.5%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 115,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 86,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.