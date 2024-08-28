Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,233.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

