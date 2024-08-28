Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Down 2.2%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.25 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.88 ($0.22). 175,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 314,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

Power Metal Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.81.

Get Power Metal Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Metal Resources

In other news, insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £12,750 ($16,813.93). 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.