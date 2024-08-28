Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 0.5%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.98). 42,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 385,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.97).

Premier Miton Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.72. The stock has a market cap of £114.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7,400.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Premier Miton Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60,000.00%.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

