Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $98.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after buying an additional 581,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 274,212 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,891,000 after purchasing an additional 272,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after purchasing an additional 171,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.