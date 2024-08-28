Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 334.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

