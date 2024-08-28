Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 107,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2,475.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFG opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

