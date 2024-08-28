Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Adam Boehler acquired 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $87,549.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,257,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 141.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

