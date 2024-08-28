Probe Gold (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 12,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 40,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Probe Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

Probe Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.