PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

