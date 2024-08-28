Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $169.89 and last traded at $169.98. 865,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,565,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.35.

Specifically, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $14,991,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,252,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total transaction of $2,382,692.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,956,117,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,230,000 after buying an additional 3,653,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after buying an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

