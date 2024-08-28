Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $243.24

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $243.24 and last traded at $243.24, with a volume of 878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.17 and its 200 day moving average is $208.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

