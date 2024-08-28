PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PGRU opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -131.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PropertyGuru Group has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRU shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.