ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.94

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and traded as low as $8.50. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 11,917,677 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

