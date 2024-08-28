ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIB opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 132.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

