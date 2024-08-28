Prospect Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,321 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the typical volume of 4,142 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 63,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

