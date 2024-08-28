PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) CFO Robert Oshaughnessy Sells 71,007 Shares of Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97.

NYSE:PHM opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $136.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.00.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

