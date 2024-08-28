PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Trading 3.3% Higher

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 17,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 36,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

