Q2 2027 EPS Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $288.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $264.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $256.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,764 shares of company stock worth $30,102,367. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

