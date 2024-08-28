Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Q2 worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,293,887. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTWO opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

