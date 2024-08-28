Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

