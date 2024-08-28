Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 901 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $177.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.