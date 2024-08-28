Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stake Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 326,876 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $7,879,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 131,195 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTRX. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

