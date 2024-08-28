Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 3,321,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,393,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £6.99 million, a PE ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

