QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

QDEL stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,441,022 shares in the company, valued at $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 7,410.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

