QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $41,968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,841,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,812,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $3,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.