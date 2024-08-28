Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Yalla Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.83 billion 0.18 -$837.80 million ($3.96) -0.58 Yalla Group $326.04 million 1.94 $117.34 million $0.70 5.70

Analyst Recommendations

Yalla Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rackspace Technology and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 4 1 0 1.86 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus price target of $2.15, suggesting a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Risk and Volatility

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -28.79% N/A -1.55% Yalla Group 40.07% 22.50% 19.92%

Summary

Yalla Group beats Rackspace Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services. It also helps customers establish governance, operational, and architectural frameworks to mitigate risks and reduce inefficiencies to manage costs, achieve industry-specific compliance objectives, and enhance security. In addition, the company offers managed applications, including running large-scale SaaS applications for customers on its and public cloud infrastructure; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

