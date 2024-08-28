Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Up 4.1% After Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 210,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 739,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $534.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after buying an additional 245,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 14.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 90,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 22.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 79,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

